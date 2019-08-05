The Allstate (ALL) Is At $104.51 Formed Wedge; Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Shorts Up By 3.98%

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) had an increase of 3.98% in short interest. DBD’s SI was 9.32 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.98% from 8.96 million shares previously. With 1.34M avg volume, 7 days are for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s short sellers to cover DBD’s short positions. The SI to Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s float is 12.59%. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 997,956 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FILING DEADLINE-Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EROS, DBD and INS – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sunlands Technology Group, Fred’s, Acer Therapeutics, and Diebold Nixdorf and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FDX, DBD, LB and JE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Gp reported 0% stake. 16,500 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus accumulated 21,500 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Prelude Capital Lc has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr invested in 34,016 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability accumulated 27,786 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 98,431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 698 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Hanseatic Services invested in 0.41% or 35,807 shares. Ancora Ltd Co invested 0.93% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 75,446 are held by Comerica Comml Bank. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 525 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 281,506 shares stake.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity. $27,467 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by COSTELLO ELLEN on Thursday, March 14. $100,619 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by Naher Ulrich on Tuesday, March 12. GREENFIELD GARY G had bought 5,000 shares worth $45,658. Heyden Olaf Robert had bought 21,000 shares worth $189,581 on Monday, March 4. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L had bought 19,100 shares worth $201,270. $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares were bought by Schmid Gerrard.