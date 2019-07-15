The Allstate (ALL) EPS Estimated At $1.77; EMBARR DOWNS (EMBR) Shorts Up By 22900%

Analysts expect The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report $1.77 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 6.84% from last quarter’s $1.9 EPS. ALL’s profit would be $589.60M giving it 14.66 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $2.30 EPS previously, The Allstate Corporation’s analysts see -23.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.79. About 393,701 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M

EMBARR DOWNS INC (OTCMKTS:EMBR) had an increase of 22900% in short interest. EMBR’s SI was 23,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22900% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $0.0007 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Embarr Downs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBR) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Embarr Downs, Inc. To Finalize Reverse Merger – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2018.

Embarr Downs, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, and racing thoroughbreds in the United States. The company has market cap of $5,373. It also focuses on acquiring and renovating single-family and multi-family properties. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm provides consulting services to organizations in various industries; and develops various gourmet food products.

Among 6 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Allstate had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 11. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 21. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $34.57 billion. The company??s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Callon Petroleum To Acquire Carrizo In All-Stock Deal – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The NYSE Listing Means Legitimacy and Bigger Things for Hexo Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold The Allstate Corporation shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management L P holds 586,976 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Madison Inv Hldgs invested in 0% or 2,800 shares. Bruce & holds 356,800 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 5,455 shares in its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 3,681 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cls Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Savant Capital Ltd Com invested in 0.16% or 8,856 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 4,010 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Viking Glob Investors Ltd Partnership has 0.83% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 1.54 million shares. Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants has invested 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 4,809 are held by Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 3,313 shares.