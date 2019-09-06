The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Reaches $2.17 After 3.00% Up Move; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosted Its Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Holding

The stock of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.61% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.165. About 406,791 shares traded or 14.12% up from the average. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) has risen 8.82% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.82% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $89.52 million company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $2.23 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WTER worth $2.69 million more.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) stake by 25.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired 26,950 shares as Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)’s stock rose 9.55%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 130,950 shares with $10.58 million value, up from 104,000 last quarter. Watts Water Technologies Inc now has $3.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $93.2. About 24,289 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) stake by 45,177 shares to 46,436 valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) stake by 82,519 shares and now owns 160,671 shares. Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold WTS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh reported 185,500 shares. Weik Cap invested in 0.24% or 6,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) or 304 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 9,480 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Citigroup reported 21,471 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 23,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 42,550 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 167,243 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 189,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel holds 6,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mgmt, a Washington-based fund reported 2,751 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 27,441 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Analysts await The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Alkaline Water Company Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company has market cap of $89.52 million. The firm offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.