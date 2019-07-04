The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) and Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) and Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT). The two are both Beverages – Soft Drinks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 3 2.77 N/A -0.23 0.00 Future FinTech Group Inc. 1 18.52 N/A -15.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Future FinTech Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 0.00% -222% -77.8% Future FinTech Group Inc. 0.00% 0% -62.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.6 shows that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 160.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s 262.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.62 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Its rival Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Future FinTech Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Future FinTech Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.9% and 0.6%. About 4.1% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Alkaline Water Company Inc. -8.61% -22.67% -47.24% -47.24% 76.85% -38.19% Future FinTech Group Inc. 0.9% -2.28% 76.56% -2.28% -34.85% 132.6%

For the past year The Alkaline Water Company Inc. had bearish trend while Future FinTech Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Future FinTech Group Inc. beats The Alkaline Water Company Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.