The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Comparing side by side

As Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 3 2.31 N/A -0.23 0.00 Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 63 0.00 N/A 2.61 24.30

Table 1 demonstrates The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 0.00% -222% -77.8% Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% -14.5% -6%

Risk & Volatility

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 160.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.6 beta. Competitively, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s potential downside is -2.47% and its average price target is $60.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 30.1% respectively. About 4.1% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 85.5% of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Alkaline Water Company Inc. -8.61% -22.67% -47.24% -47.24% 76.85% -38.19% Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.59% -3.31% 4.74% 3.22% 5.38% 4.26%

For the past year The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has -38.19% weaker performance while Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has 4.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. beats on 8 of the 9 factors The Alkaline Water Company Inc.