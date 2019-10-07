The AES Corporation (AES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) and Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AES Corporation 16 1.31 661.05M 0.74 22.75 Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.44 24.22M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The AES Corporation and Azure Power Global Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AES Corporation 4,240,218,088.52% 20.6% 2.1% Azure Power Global Limited 217,025,089.61% 0.4% 0.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The AES Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Azure Power Global Limited’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. The AES Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Azure Power Global Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The AES Corporation and Azure Power Global Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The AES Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The AES Corporation’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 12.29%. Meanwhile, Azure Power Global Limited’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 114.70%. The results provided earlier shows that Azure Power Global Limited appears more favorable than The AES Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The AES Corporation and Azure Power Global Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 81.5%. About 0.3% of The AES Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.98% are Azure Power Global Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The AES Corporation -0.47% 0.12% -0.65% 3.07% 26.24% 16.11% Azure Power Global Limited 0.92% 4.81% -4.84% 1.76% -28.01% 21.55%

For the past year The AES Corporation has weaker performance than Azure Power Global Limited

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors The AES Corporation beats Azure Power Global Limited.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.