The AES Corporation (AES)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

We will be comparing the differences between The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AES Corporation 17 0.93 N/A 0.74 22.75 American Electric Power Company Inc. 87 2.81 N/A 4.11 21.35

In table 1 we can see The AES Corporation and American Electric Power Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Electric Power Company Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The AES Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. The AES Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The AES Corporation and American Electric Power Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AES Corporation 0.00% 20.6% 2.1% American Electric Power Company Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.01 shows that The AES Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s 87.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.13 beta.

Liquidity

The AES Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. The AES Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The AES Corporation and American Electric Power Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The AES Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The AES Corporation’s upside potential is 7.63% at a $16.5 consensus price target. Competitively American Electric Power Company Inc. has a consensus price target of $90.17, with potential downside of -1.08%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The AES Corporation seems more appealing than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The AES Corporation and American Electric Power Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 75.5% respectively. The AES Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The AES Corporation -0.47% 0.12% -0.65% 3.07% 26.24% 16.11% American Electric Power Company Inc. -2.01% -0.36% 3.37% 13.8% 24.73% 17.49%

For the past year The AES Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors American Electric Power Company Inc. beats The AES Corporation.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.