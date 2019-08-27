The Aes Corp. (AES) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Wildcat Capital Management Decreased Its Costar Group (CSGP) Stake as Market Value Rose

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $10.64 during the last trading session, reaching $617.72. About 323,494 shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 68.94 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle invested in 1.04% or 87,744 shares. Mackenzie Finance holds 0.43% or 386,028 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chatham Cap Gru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 800 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 961 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 64,221 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). First Manhattan holds 1,600 shares. Ww Asset Management invested in 1,188 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited stated it has 81,550 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1,207 shares. National Pension Ser holds 45,591 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.25% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Redwood owns 4,994 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.