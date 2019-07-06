The Aes Corp. (AES) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Cut Holding; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shareholder Capital International LTD Decreased Position as Stock Declined

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 166,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,497 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 187,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 6.95M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in The Aes Corp. (AES) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 27,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 601,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 629,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Aes Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 3.40M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration reported 430,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Profund Advisors Ltd invested in 51,194 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Asset Inc stated it has 57,223 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 580 shares. North Star Invest Management invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Rampart Inv Mgmt Company Lc holds 207,954 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 298 shares. Westpac Corporation reported 91,874 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 212,083 shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 43,973 shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.18% or 1.99 million shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 148,423 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48M for 14.76 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 0% or 25,331 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Argent Trust holds 31,593 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 1.94M shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 78,603 shares. 31,836 are held by Cetera Advsr Ltd Com. Paloma Prns Management owns 81,239 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 459,352 shares. National Bank Of Stockton reported 44,220 shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Company has 19,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 788,502 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Company invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Transamerica Inc holds 0.01% or 72 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 18,660 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 86,092 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. On Monday, January 28 the insider Thompson Mark E sold $249,700.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.85 million for 10.88 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,700 shares to 21,739 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).