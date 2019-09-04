The Aes Corp. (AES) Holder Symons Capital Management Decreased Stake by $498,114 as Stock Value Declined; Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Shareholder Davis Capital Partners Increased Stake by $7.55 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in The Aes Corp. (AES) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 27,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 601,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 629,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Aes Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 956,345 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 14,412 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.26M for 10.14 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. National Pension Service reported 124,251 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.56% or 212,083 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 2.65 million shares. Pggm accumulated 1.99 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Principal Financial Gp Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 1.02M shares. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking invested in 0.03% or 515,189 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 3.72 million shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.1% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Stephens Ar stated it has 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Covington Management reported 2,335 shares.

