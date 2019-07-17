The AES (AES) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Ii-vi Has 1.45 Sentiment

Analysts expect The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 16.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. AES’s profit would be $192.53M giving it 15.04 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, The AES Corporation’s analysts see 3.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 1.82 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019

Ii-vi Inc (IIVI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 120 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 83 sold and reduced their equity positions in Ii-vi Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 55.88 million shares, down from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ii-vi Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 68 Increased: 80 New Position: 40.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. $41.58M worth of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) was bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. The company has market cap of $11.59 billion. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user clients in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AES Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight, the Premier Provider of Cloud-Based Energy Experience Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Breaks Ground on 400 MWh Energy Storage Project in Southern California – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. It has a 23.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.77 million for 24.05 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 102,242 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES