Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Shareholder Opaleye Management Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Holding Has Raised by Tekla Capital Management Llc

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 216,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.63M market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 574,234 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) by 144.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 65,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 110,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 45,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 83,763 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold TGTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 9.51% less from 45.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pura Vida Invs Lc invested in 354,719 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 93,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc reported 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 622 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 85,800 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.04% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 258,296 shares. Hikari Power Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Jane Street Gru Limited Co holds 15,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Art Ltd Liability reported 148,201 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 0% or 4 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Com holds 70,350 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 108,000 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zymeworks Inc by 115,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY).

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold CNCE shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 16.29 million shares or 6.01% less from 17.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 1,527 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 101,897 shares. Amer Group reported 13,697 shares. 524,564 were reported by Millennium Lc. Qs Investors Llc accumulated 198,441 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 19,354 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 29,100 shares. Parametric Port Llc stated it has 11,349 shares. State Street invested in 377,332 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 56 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Blackrock owns 1.70 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 15,300 shares to 278,092 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly And Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 42,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,199 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).