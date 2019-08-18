Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Shareholder Bridger Management Has Upped Holding; As Nucor (NUE) Share Value Declined, Wilsey Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $434,826

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $648.13M market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 919,070 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 21/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 90,800 shares to 480,179 shares, valued at $37.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 366,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,498 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, 683 Capital Llc has 0.38% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 525,000 shares. Citigroup holds 12,807 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 10,091 shares. North Star Investment invested in 21,000 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.03% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 83,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated reported 4,898 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 249,201 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 0% or 46,100 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 76,817 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 151,886 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 127,307 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 4.44 million shares.