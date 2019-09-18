Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Share Value Declined While Ra Capital Management Has Cut Position by $10.54 Million; Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Upped Bb&T (BBT) Holding

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 12,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 58,277 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 784,483 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 6.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52 million, down from 8.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $614.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 317,052 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Clinical Trials Will Be Focused on Potential Synergism Between TG-1601 and Other Drugs in TG Pipeline; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity.

