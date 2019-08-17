Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holding Maintained by Artal Group Sa; As Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stock Rose, Harbert Fund Advisors Has Increased Position by $2.86 Million

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $648.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 704,442 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 154,820 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 350,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $31.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Moderna Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opaleye has invested 3.04% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. National Asset Management has invested 0.01% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Highland Capital L P, Texas-based fund reported 878,360 shares. 14,800 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 11,655 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 4 shares. King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 57,300 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 29,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 65,440 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 10,129 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Harbert Fund stated it has 8.14% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company reported 30,690 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 13,294 shares. 95,476 were accumulated by Kempner Management. Prudential Financial invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 232,175 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). 6,693 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). State Street has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Citadel Advisors Limited Co holds 0% or 57,748 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0% stake.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.