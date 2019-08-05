Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined; Gramercy Funds Management Continues to Hold Position in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 63,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 594,399 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 billion, down from 658,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 413,637 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor; 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX)

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 8.05M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11M shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co holds 3.48 million shares. Hap Trading holds 0.08% or 103,713 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 7.00 million shares. Moors Cabot invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 180,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 97,000 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 105,871 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.12% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 689,125 shares. 61,377 were accumulated by Vident Invest Advisory. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 3,000 shares. 7.23 million are held by Van Eck Assocs. Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 51,800 shares. Argentiere Cap Ag invested in 200,000 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 224,093 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has 18,041 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Management Corp has 0.02% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 21,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 76,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 594,399 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 16,600 shares. American Group reported 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Birchview Capital Lp holds 15,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management, New York-based fund reported 127,307 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 72,411 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 4 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) or 2,119 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 65,440 shares. 40,320 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 2,055 shares to 120,142 shares, valued at $10.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).