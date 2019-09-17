Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holder Ra Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $10.54 Million as Share Price Declined; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Cut Stake as Market Value Rose

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 16,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.20 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 1.09M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE)

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 6.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52 million, down from 8.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $625.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 315,014 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Data on Now Up to 48 Patients Through 24 Weeks Confirms Previously Reported Positive Results

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Gold hasn’t done this in 13 years, and it could put the rally on ice – CNBC” on August 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE parent to launch trading in bitcoin futures – New York Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.59 million for 25.27 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,629 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bessemer Group owns 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 21,051 shares. 4,509 are held by Two Sigma. First Amer Comml Bank holds 55,179 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 262,811 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 575 are held by Pittenger And Anderson. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 6,634 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.55 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 375,488 shares. Johnson Finance Gru has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Hightower Tru Svcs Lta holds 0.27% or 24,748 shares. 7,500 are held by Ellington Management Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.09% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 36,380 shares to 245,300 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) by 11,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Is Why TG Therapeutics Stock Soared 65.9% in February – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TG Therapeutics Mourns the Loss of Board Member, Mark Schoenebaum, MD – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TG Therapeutics: Hitting A Growth Inflection – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: BSTZ, TGTX – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TG Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (TGTX) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity.

Ra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 1.34 million shares to 3.72 million shares, valued at $177.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.