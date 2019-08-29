Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holder Opaleye Management Boosted Position by $6.53 Million; As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Decreased by $15.82 Million Its Position

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 148.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 816,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.16M market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 580,333 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 147,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.21M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 406,198 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 160,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $351,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 1.31M shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Incorporated holds 13,900 shares. Raymond James Svcs, Florida-based fund reported 164,479 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 11,655 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 381,437 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 18,000 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 435 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Communication Incorporated has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 273,567 shares. Art Lc holds 0.12% or 249,201 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 78,009 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 388,848 shares.

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Large Option Trader Sells TG Therapeutics Calls After Big Run – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TG Therapeutics net loss improves in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TG Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: BSTZ, TGTX – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) CEO Michael Weiss on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.