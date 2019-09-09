Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Holder Highland Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding by $3.40 Million as Stock Declined; Fiera Capital Stake In Envestnet (ENV) Was Lifted

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 128,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 766,325 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.11M, up from 637,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.15. About 121,347 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 93.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 878,360 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 453,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $601.93M market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 480,895 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.04% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). North Star Inv Management stated it has 21,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4.91 million shares. Pura Vida Investments Lc stated it has 64,719 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Opaleye Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co holds 11,629 shares. Gp One Trading LP reported 109,826 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 668 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 70,350 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 22,044 shares or 0% of the stock. 3.28M are held by State Street Corp. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 683 Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 525,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 6,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 46,747 shares to 93,926 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 14,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,806 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).