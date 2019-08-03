TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

This is a contrast between TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4231.01 N/A -2.15 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 3.88 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TG Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.32 and it happens to be 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered TG Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 147.18%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 17.57% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TG Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 0% respectively. About 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.