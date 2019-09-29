TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 61.39M -2.15 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 960,719,874.80% -308.9% -146.5% Tyme Technologies Inc. 4,008,186,159.33% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility and Risk

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 253.98% at a $20 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.