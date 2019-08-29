TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3783.97 N/A -2.15 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.70 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.32. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.23 beta which makes it 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 188.30% for TG Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $17.5. Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 2,215.79%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 39.9% respectively. About 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.