TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

We will be comparing the differences between TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3690.47 N/A -2.15 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TG Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.5, and a 195.61% upside potential. On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 64.80% and its average price target is $28. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TG Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 34.5%. About 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.