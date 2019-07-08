TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (:)

Since TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (:) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 5025.82 N/A -2.30 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.16 and it happens to be 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s 115.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 108.09% for TG Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $17.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 45.1%. About 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 71.22% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.