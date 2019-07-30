TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

This is a contrast between TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|4422.24
|N/A
|-2.30
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has TG Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-213.2%
|-130.9%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Risk and Volatility
TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 116.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
TG Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
TG Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.5, and a 136.49% upside potential. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 139.81% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. seems more appealing than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-14.18%
|-11.25%
|52.61%
|26.71%
|-49.13%
|71.22%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.36%
|-14.69%
|-25.37%
|-41.88%
|148.93%
|-29.72%
For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 71.22% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance.
Summary
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
