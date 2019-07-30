TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

This is a contrast between TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4422.24 N/A -2.30 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TG Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 116.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TG Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.5, and a 136.49% upside potential. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 139.81% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. seems more appealing than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 71.22% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.