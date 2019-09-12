TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3899.02 N/A -2.15 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 184.90% for TG Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $20. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus target price and a -67.12% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 83.5% respectively. About 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.