TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

As Biotechnology businesses, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4212.12 N/A -2.15 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.14 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights TG Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TG Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.49 beta is the reason why it is 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. TG Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given TG Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 153.62% at a $17.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 1.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.