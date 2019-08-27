TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3852.55 N/A -2.15 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Neurotrope Inc.’s 2.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc. has 23.1 and 23.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 183.17% and an $17.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurotrope Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.