TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

We are contrasting TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4033.33 N/A -2.15 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.32 and its 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 209.12% upside potential. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $96, while its potential upside is 77.65%. The data provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 99.2%. Insiders owned 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.