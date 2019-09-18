TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3980.34 N/A -2.15 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.14 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights TG Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Dermira Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 212.99% for TG Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20. Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.6 average target price and a 165.68% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dermira Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 80.11%. Insiders owned 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Dermira Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Dermira Inc.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.