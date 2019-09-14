TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4033.33 N/A -2.15 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 243.28 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18 Current Ratio and a 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 209.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.