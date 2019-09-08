TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Since TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3729.62 N/A -2.15 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TG Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Risk & Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.32. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 216.46%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 122.77% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 11.4%. Insiders owned 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.