TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 4491.21 N/A -2.30 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 190 11.60 N/A 3.10 63.51

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

TG Therapeutics Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.16 beta. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Bio-Techne Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $17.5, and a 114.72% upside potential. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $226.67 average target price and a 6.42% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. About 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.38% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Bio-Techne Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats TG Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.