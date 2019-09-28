TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 61.39M -2.15 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 3 0.00 2.66M -21.61 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 951,782,945.74% -308.9% -146.5% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 94,817,138.38% 0% -111.7%

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 132.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s -0.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. TG Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 253.98% at a $20 average price target.

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 15.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance.

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.