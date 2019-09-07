TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

We will be comparing the differences between TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3729.62 N/A -2.15 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.32 shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 216.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 33.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.