TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Reaches $6.05 After 7.00% Down Move; Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 Has 1 Sentiment

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity. 50,000 shares valued at $351,750 were bought by WEISS MICHAEL S on Wednesday, June 26.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $560.35 million. It develops TG-1101 , a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Service Automobile Association accumulated 10,091 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability owns 11,629 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 4.44M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 14,543 shares. 78,009 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Lp. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0% or 4,898 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,387 shares. 415,064 are owned by Natl Bank Of America Corp De. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications, a New York-based fund reported 7,646 shares. Jefferies Group Limited holds 0% or 10,664 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Co owns 16,600 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 388,848 shares. Opaleye reported 1.37M shares. Northern Corp has 809,943 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TG Therapeutics has $20 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 189.26% above currents $6.05 stock price. TG Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) rating on Thursday, June 20. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by SunTrust. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $131.85 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 13.41 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia.