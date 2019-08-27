TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Reaches $5.92 After 6.00% Down Move; Qep Resources (QEP) Shorts Raised By 16.03%

Qep Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) had an increase of 16.03% in short interest. QEP’s SI was 14.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.03% from 12.74M shares previously. With 4.52 million avg volume, 3 days are for Qep Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s short sellers to cover QEP’s short positions. The SI to Qep Resources Inc’s float is 6.33%. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 1.81M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The stock of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 459,195 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, IncThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $560.95M company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $5.56 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TGTX worth $33.66M less.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $560.95 million. It develops TG-1101 , a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies.

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TG Therapeutics Mourns the Loss of Board Member, Mark Schoenebaum, MD – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Large Option Trader Sells TG Therapeutics Calls After Big Run – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Announces Passing of Board Member Mark Schoenebaum MD – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TG Therapeutics net loss improves in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $351,750 activity. 50,000 shares valued at $351,750 were bought by WEISS MICHAEL S on Wednesday, June 26.

Among 2 analysts covering TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TG Therapeutics has $20 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 195.61% above currents $5.92 stock price. TG Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 28. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Friday, March 8 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 77,713 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 668 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 11,655 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 72,411 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Hikari has 0.04% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 50,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.05% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 1.28M shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 1.31 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 18,041 shares. 59,000 were reported by Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. 59,900 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $835.54 million. The firm conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $81,450 activity. The insider Cutt Timothy J. bought $60,600. WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought $20,850 worth of stock.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QEP Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QEP Resources and Elliott Management Enter Into Cooperation Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QEP Resources Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QEP Resources: Major Red Flags – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QEP Resources Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold QEP Resources, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. 69,205 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Llc. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 199,067 shares. Regions Corporation holds 2,186 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co invested in 125,692 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 47,608 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated owns 130,346 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 429,619 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 63,300 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp owns 38,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.04% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). United Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 13,000 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 11.23M shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).