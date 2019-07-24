TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Comparison side by side

Since TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4517.86 N/A -2.30 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 8.55 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.16 beta means TG Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 116.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Vericel Corporation’s 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 131.48% and an $17.5 consensus target price. Vericel Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus target price and a 27.51% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TG Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Vericel Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 85.3% respectively. About 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 71.22% stronger performance while Vericel Corporation has -2.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.