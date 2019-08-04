TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4231.01 N/A -2.15 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.29 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 147.18% and an $17.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 225.58% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than TG Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.