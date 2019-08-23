TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3921.12 N/A -2.15 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TG Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 178.22% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -28.39% weaker performance.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.