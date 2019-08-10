TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4296.75 N/A -2.15 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, with potential upside of 143.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.