TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|4296.75
|N/A
|-2.15
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-308.9%
|-146.5%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
TG Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, with potential upside of 143.39%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.09%
|-16.13%
|-3.85%
|72.98%
|-31.28%
|82.68%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
