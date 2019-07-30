TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Contrasting side by side

Both TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4499.93 N/A -2.30 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 118 7.81 N/A 35.12 3.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility and Risk

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.16 and its 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered TG Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

TG Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $17.5, and a 132.40% upside potential. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $191.67 consensus price target and a 101.44% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 71.22% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -15.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats TG Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.