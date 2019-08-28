TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Contrasting side by side

Since TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3690.47 N/A -2.15 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TG Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 59.8 Current Ratio and a 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.5 is TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 195.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.