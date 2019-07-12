TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4710.67 N/A -2.30 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 299.12 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.16 beta. Geron Corporation has a 2.9 beta and it is 190.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 119.85% for TG Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $17.5. Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 167.18% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than TG Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 32.5% respectively. About 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.48% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.