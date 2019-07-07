TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Contrasting side by side

Both TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 5121.44 N/A -2.30 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TG Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Equillium Inc. is 33.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.1. Equillium Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered TG Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 104.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 28.2%. Insiders held 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.