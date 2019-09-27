TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparison side by side

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 61.39M -2.15 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.77M -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see TG Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TG Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 951,782,945.74% -308.9% -146.5% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 354,231,413.83% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.32. In other hand, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 253.98%. Competitively the average target price of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 344.44% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.