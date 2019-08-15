TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4083.20 N/A -2.15 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.32. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TG Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 167.18% for TG Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $17.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.