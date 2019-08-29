TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Comparing side by side

Both TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3989.69 N/A -2.15 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TG Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 173.44% at a $17.5 average price target. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $19.57, while its potential upside is 233.96%. The data provided earlier shows that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than TG Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.