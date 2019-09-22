TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Comparing side by side

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3765.27 N/A -2.15 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 521.80 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.32 beta. CEL-SCI Corporation on the other hand, has 2.83 beta which makes it 183.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. TG Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 231.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.