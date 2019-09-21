TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Comparison side by side

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3753.54 N/A -2.15 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TG Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.32 beta indicates that TG Therapeutics Inc. is 132.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 231.13%. Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 200.00%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.